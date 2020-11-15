Thai PM stresses three priority aspects in ASEAN+3 cooperation
Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has highlighted the necessity to beef up cooperation in public health security, sustainable economic security and enhanced connectivity while addressing the 23rd ASEAN Plus Three Summit.
Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha (Source: VNA)
Bangkok (VNA) – Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has highlighted the necessity to beef up cooperation in public health security, sustainable economic security and enhanced connectivity while addressing the 23rd ASEAN Plus Three Summit.
The summit was held via video conference on November 14 under the chair of Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and was attended by leaders of 10 ASEAN member countries and their three dialogue partners - China, Japan and the Republic of Korea (RoK).
On sustainable public health security, the PM recognised progress in a number of areas of cooperation, including the contributions from the Plus Three Countries towards the ASEAN COVID-19 Response Fund and expressed hope that the Fund will be effectively utilised, especially in procurement and allocation of essential medical supplies and equipment as well as development of vaccines and medicine which could be equitably accessible to all countries.
Thailand is committed to cooperating in the formulation of ASEAN Standard Operating Procedures in response to future public health emergencies and welcomed China’s initiative to set up an APT Regional Reserve of Medical Supplies for Public Health Emergencies.
In the economic aspects, he suggested that sustainable economic security should be promoted for rapid economic recovery and strong foundation for economic growth. He also supported sustained economic integration and supply chain connectivity in the region, and invited the Plus Three Countries to support the ASEAN Comprehensive Recovery Framework, announced during the 37th ASEAN Summit.
The leader urged all countries to revise and develop existing cooperative mechanisms in a more effective manner and to expedite to enhance the Chiang Mai Initiative Multilateralism through developing financial innovation, especially utilisation of digital economy and technology.
He also supported enhancing seamless connectivity by building upon the implementation of the APT Leaders’ Statement on Connecting the Connectivity Initiative. He added that cooperation on digital connectivity will help build up the region’s competitiveness as a whole, and supported developing public-private partnership and engagement by all sectors./.
In the economic aspects, he suggested that sustainable economic security should be promoted for rapid economic recovery and strong foundation for economic growth. He also supported sustained economic integration and supply chain connectivity in the region, and invited the Plus Three Countries to support the ASEAN Comprehensive Recovery Framework, announced during the 37th ASEAN Summit.
The leader urged all countries to revise and develop existing cooperative mechanisms in a more effective manner and to expedite to enhance the Chiang Mai Initiative Multilateralism through developing financial innovation, especially utilisation of digital economy and technology.
He also supported enhancing seamless connectivity by building upon the implementation of the APT Leaders’ Statement on Connecting the Connectivity Initiative. He added that cooperation on digital connectivity will help build up the region’s competitiveness as a whole, and supported developing public-private partnership and engagement by all sectors./.