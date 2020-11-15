World Australian minister highlights significance of RCEP amid global trade uncertainty Australian Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment Simon Birmingham has recently emphasised the importance of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement, which is expected to be signed on November 15 between 10 ASEAN countries and China, Japan, the Republic of Korea (RoK), New Zealand and Australia.

ASEAN Indonesia urges EAS to continue building “strategic trust” Indonesian President Joko Widodo sent a clear message that as a leader-level dialogue forum, the East Asia Summit (EAS) must continue to build “strategic trust” and strengthen cooperation in the region, especially to deal with COVID-19, the country’s Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi has said.