World DOC promotes peace, trust, cooperation between ASEAN, China: Former FM The Declaration of the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC) has contributed to promoting peace, trust and cooperation between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and China, former Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Dy Nien told a conference held by the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs on July 25.

World APSF lauds Indonesia’s preparation for ASEAN Para Games The Association of Southeast Asian Nations Para Sports Federation (APSF) has applauded the Indonesian government's five-month preparations for holding the 11th ASEAN Para Games.

World Southeast Asian nations striving to control inflation Malaysia’s strategy to tackle inflation and rising cost of living has shown results, especially on chicken and egg issues, Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said.