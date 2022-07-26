Thai tourism needs more stimulus to achieve revenue target
Thailand’s tourism revenue this year could total 1.2 trillion THB (33 billion USD), below the government’s target of 1.5 trillion THB, if no additional support or stimulus schemes are implemented, according to Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakan.
He noted stimulus packages have been proposed, including a one-billion-THB project titled "Booster Shot" overseen by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and another worth 1 billion THB on sports tourism project that aims to promote international and local sporting events throughout the country.
The Booster Shot, jointly proposed by the ministry and private sector, is being reviewed by the National Economic and Social Development Council, which will determine whether to use the central budget or the emergency loan decree to support the programme.
Despite tourism’s contribution to GDP reaching 18% before the pandemic, the official said over the past two years, the majority of measures proposed by his ministry to assist tourism operators were rejected.
The Booster Shot programme is urgently needed by the industry to stimulate demand and strengthen tourism stakeholders, he added.
TAT also plans to coordinate with a number of airlines to increase the seating capacity of all flights to at least 50% of pre-pandemic levels and assist tourism operators to transport more local tour groups.
For the sports tourism projects, which will use the budget from the National Sports Development Fund, the ministry aims to promote three international events: MotoGP 2022 in September, followed by two trail running events in Chiang Mai in November and December.
With more active marketing and promotions, the country can draw more foreign athletes and audiences while creating more sports events around Thailand to attract local tourists, according to the minister./.