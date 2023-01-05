Thailand adjusts COVID-19 rules for foreign tourists
Thailand’s authorities have decided to revise some rules on COVID-19 prevention and control towards foreign tourists following an inter-ministerial meeting on January 5.
All visitors to Thailand must show proof of at least two COVID-19 vaccinations. (Photo: VNA)Bangkok (VNA) –
Accordingly, all visitors to Thailand must show proof of at least two COVID-19 vaccinations. As well, visitors who will be travelling onward from Thailand to a country that requires a negative RT-PCR test result must provide proof of insurance.
This will ensure that they can meet the costs of their treatment if their test in Thailand is positive, Minister of Public Health Anutin Charnvirakul told reporters.
The principle is there will not be any discrimination against a particular country because COVID-19 is spreading in all countries and the strains are similar, he said.
During their stay in Thailand, visitors will be advised to protect themselves by wearing face masks in public places and on public vehicles, regularly washing hands, conducting antigen tests if they have any respiratory symptoms, and going to hospital if they develop worse symptoms.
The minister did not say when the new measures would take effect but officials said they should start before the arrival of Chinese visitors as from January 8.
The Tourism Authority of Thailand has revised its forecast for foreign arrivals from 18-20 million to 25 million in 2023 after China eased COVID-19 travel restrictions./.