Bangkok, August 17 (VNA) - A top anti-corruption official in Thailand has been accused of concealing millions of US dollars in assets including an upscale London apartment.



The French news agency AFP quoted Thailand’s National Anti-Corruption Commission spokesman Worawit Sukboon as saying that the commission’s deputy secretary Prayat Puangjumpa amassed several undeclared assets in his wife's name, among them a 6.9 million USD apartment in the British capital's Kensington neighbourhood.



The remaining assets were worth a total of 400,000 USD, according to a nine-month investigation by the commission, which said it will ask the attorney general to indict Prayat.



Prayat told local media the charges were a misunderstanding and that his wife was holding the apartment for other people.-VNA