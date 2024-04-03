World Singapore hands down first conviction in money laundering case A Singaporean court sentenced Cambodian national Su Wenqiang to 13 months in jail after he pleaded guilty on April 2 to money laundering.

ASEAN ASEAN-Cambodia Business Summit 2024 held The Cambodia Chamber of Commerce (CCC), in collaboration with the ASEAN Business Advisory Council (ASEAN BAC) and relevant stakeholders, held the ASEAN-Cambodia Business Summit 2024 in Phnom Penh on April 2.

World Philippine exports surpass 100 billion USD for first time Philippine exports exceeded 100 billion USD for the first time in 2023, with a total of 103.6 USD, a 4.8% increase from 2022, the Philippines' Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said on April 1.