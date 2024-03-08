World Thailand, IOM collaborate on int’l worker migration policies Thai Minister of Labour Pipat Ratchakitprakarn has extended a warm welcome to Geraldine Ansart, Chief of Mission in Thailand at the International Organization for Migration (IOM), and the delegation from IOM to Thailand, as both parties discussed the international migration of workers.

World Australia's future lies in ASEAN: Scholar Emeritus Professor Hal Hill from the Crawford School of Public Policy at the Australian National University has affirmed that Australia's future really lies in ASEAN.

World 6.1-magnitude earthquake jolts waters off southern Philippines An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.1 hit offshore of southern Davao Oriental province of the Philippines on March 8, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.