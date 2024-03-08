Thailand: Array of events to be held March
March is set to be a joyful month in Thailand, packed with a variety of festivals and events that celebrate the country's rich culture and traditions.
Illustrative image (Photo: PRD)Bangkok (NNT/VNA) - March is set to be a joyful month in Thailand, packed with a variety of festivals and events that celebrate the country's rich culture and traditions.
Among the highlights is the Phanom Rung Light Phenomenon, an astronomical event that occurs four times a year, drawing visitors to witness a breathtaking natural display at the historical park in Buri Ram. The World Wai Kru Muay Thai Ceremony, an event paying homage to martial arts teachers, is also greatly anticipated.
Other significant events include the Bun Phawet merit-making tradition, a spiritual gathering that reflects the cultural depth of the Thai people, and the National Thai Elephant Day, dedicated to the conservation and appreciation of Thailand’s national animal.
Cultural enthusiasts will enjoy "The Glory of Siam Night Museum: The Night of the Royal Poetry" at PhyaThai Palace in Bangkok, offering a glimpse into the nation’s poetic heritage. Conservation efforts are highlighted at the Sea Turtle Conservation Festival in Phang-nga, seeking to raise awareness and protect these marine creatures.
Music lovers have much to look forward to with the PATTAYA MUSIC FESTIVAL "Sound on the Sand" 2024, spanning multiple weekends in March, showcasing a diverse range of musical talents. Additionally, the Concert in Park No. 31 in Bangkok’s Lumpini Park offers a serene musical escape in the heart of the city.
With 21 curated events and festivals throughout March, from the All About Arts – Nang Yai Wat Khanon 2024 in Ratchaburi to eco-friendly activities like MCOT Bike Low Carbon @Koh Jum in Krabi, Thailand is offering something for every visitor.
Visit www.t.ly/06Y0p for more information about these events./.