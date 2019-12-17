Thailand, Bulgaria ink visa exemption agreement
Thailand and Bulgaria have signed an agreement on visa-travel for holders of diplomatic and service passports from both countries, a signal of improvements in bilateral relations.
Visitors to Erawan Shrine in Bangkok, Thailand (Photo: AFP/VNA)
Bulgaria would like to restore its relations with Thailand, said Bulgarian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva after signing the deal with Thai Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai on the sidelines of the 14th Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Madrid, Spain, on December 16.
A draft agreement on the transfer of sentenced persons between the two countries is expected to be finalised.
The two ministers also discussed the need for closer cooperation between the two foreign ministries, both in terms of policies and consular services, given the growing number of Bulgarian tourists in Thailand.
The Bulgarian Embassy in Bangkok was closed in 2011 for financial reasons and since then Bulgaria has no accredited ambassador to Thailand. Thailand also has no embassy in Bulgaria although the two nations established diplomatic relations in 1974./.