World Thailand drafts regulations for applying 5G technology A series of regulations governing 5G technology adoption and related frameworks are expected to be launched by March next year, says the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC).

World Thailand launches grand sale month The Thai Ministry of Commerce has coordinated with the private sector to organise a month-long big sale campaign.

World Cambodian PM to preside over launch of Vietnam – Cambodia market Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen has said that he will preside over the inauguration of Cambodia-Vietnam border market in Tbong Khmum province, which was his former battlefield in 1971.

World Thailand expects to welcome 12 million Chinese tourists next year China will remain the biggest tourism market for Thailand over the next decade, with arrivals estimated to reach 12 million next year, according to Krungthai Compass Research Centre, a research unit of Krung Thai Bank.