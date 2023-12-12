World Indonesia pins hope on “downstreaming” to attract investment Indonesia’s Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia on December 11 affirmed that the policy for the refinery industry – a process known locally as “downstreaming” including sectors that apply the sustainable principle, is key to achieving Indonesia's investment target of 1.65 quadrillion rupiahs (around 105.67 billion USD) in 2024.

World Thai media spotlights Vietnam's role in global supply chain Thai media on December 11 posted an article highlighting Vietnam's role in a global supply chain that has been undergoing a significant transformation, marked by its increasing importance as a manufacturing hub and a source of high-demand exports.

World Indonesia to tighten security during Christmas, New Year holidays The National Police (Polri) of Indonesia will deploy 70,350 officers and soldiers to ensure security nationwide during the Christmas and New Year celebrations through Operation Lilin (Candle) 2023, which will last from December 22, 2023, to January 2, 2024.

World TikTok to invest 1.5 billion USD in Indonesia's GoTo group Chinese short-video platform TikTok on December 11 announced an investment of 1.5 billion USD in GoTo technology firm of Indonesia following an agreement to restart its shopping app in the Southeast Asian country.