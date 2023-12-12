Thailand continues mobile grocery store initiative to cut cost of living
The Commerce Ministry of Thailand plans to continue operating mobile grocery stores in Bangkok and surrounding provinces to help reduce the cost of living.
Goranij Nonejuie, deputy director-general of the ministry’s Internal Trade Department, said the mobile grocery store initiative will be deployed at more than 100 locations across densely populated communities in Greater Bangkok. Set to operate for its fifth consecutive year, it aims to help residents in the region save an estimated 120 million THB (3.36 million USD) annually.
The initiative, under which affordable products are sold through mobile stores across Bangkok and its suburbs, aims to ease the cost of living for people during the New Year festival when many regular stores close for several days.
The mobile grocery stores sell 94 essential items for daily use with a maximum price reduction of 55%.
To ensure comprehensive benefits for consumers during the year-end, Goranij said the department will work with the National Housing Authority to adjust the distribution points every three days, coordinating with various communities that request the mobile grocery stores.
For people in provincial areas, he said the ministry will also continue offering the Thong Fah (Blue Flag) outlets, which sell food at affordable prices.
The Commerce Ministry has a network of 140,000 Thong Fah stores, which sell affordable consumer goods nationwide. It plans to expand the Thong Fah food outlets to meet the demand of 14 million customers under the state welfare card scheme.
There are more than 5,000 Thong Fah food outlets across Thailand, offering budget-friendly menus at 25-30 THB per dish./.