Thailand earmarks 45 million USD for programmes to cut cost of living
The Thai Cabinet has recently approved the allocation of 1.48 billion THB (about 45 million USD) from the central budget to fund programmes proposed by the Ministry of Commerce to reduce the cost of living over a period of three months, the Bangkok Post reported.
People queue for noodle soup at a shop in Silom that displays increased prices. (Photo: www.bangkokpost.com)
Government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said the Ministry of Commerce planned to organise a discount campaign at 3,000 distribution points, with Thong Fah (Blue Flag) low-price schemes to distribute essential goods to communities nationwide.
There would be at least 50 mobile units in Bangkok and nearby provinces.
He said discounted items would include farm products, chicken, eggs and other essential goods from retail and wholesale suppliers. They would be available at community centres, convenience stores, fresh markets, local department stores, markets, petrol stations and mobile groceries.
Thanakorn said Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha ordered the Ministry of Commerce to brief the cabinet every week on measures to curb prices.
The Thai Government also asked for cooperation from manufacturers in freezing retail prices as long as possible to ease the rising cost of living, he added./.