Thailand extends travel stimulus programme
People with face masks on to avoid COVID-19 infection at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok, Thailand (Photo: AFP/VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Government of Thailand has decided to extend the “We Travel Together” programme and approve a parallel tourism campaign in efforts shore up its tourism industry hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Thai Cabinet on March 23 approved the third-phase extension of the tourism stimulus package until the end of July. This package will ensure a maximum of 2 million hotel rooms, compared to 1 million hotel rooms provided in the first two phases, for domestic travellers.
The "We Travel Together" programme was launched in 2020 to stimulate domestic travel so as to revive the country’s pandemic-hit sector.
Meanwhile, under the parallel Thailand Travels campaign, a Thai national, aged 18 years and older, may apply for a maximum of 5,000 THB (about 161 USD) from the government to spend on a domestic trip.
The funding for this campaign will be managed by country’s travel firms. About 300 travel companies have offered to join the campaign scheduled for July./.