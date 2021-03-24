World Thailand adds 11.3 billion USD to assist pandemic-affected enterprises The Thai Cabinet on March 24 approved financial support measures worth a total of 350 billion Baht (11.3 billion USD) to assist businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

World Malaysian PM calls for removal of travel restriction with Singapore Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on March 23 expressed hope that several restrictions in travel between Malaysia and Singapore can be lifted soon for the interest of bilateral relations.

World Vietnam reiterates support for peace process in Afghanistan Vietnam continues to follow closely the situation in Afghanistan and reiterates its support for the Afghan-led and Afghan-owned inclusive peace process, said Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, at a UN Security Council (UNSC) meeting on March 23.

World Foreign diplomats in Cambodia get COVID-19 vaccine shots The Cambodian Ministry of Health on March 23 began a COVID-19 vaccination campaign for staff members of foreign embassies and consulate generals, and representatives of international organisations in the country.