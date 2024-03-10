World Thailand: Array of events to be held March March is set to be a joyful month in Thailand, packed with a variety of festivals and events that celebrate the country's rich culture and traditions.

World Thailand, IOM collaborate on int’l worker migration policies Thai Minister of Labour Pipat Ratchakitprakarn has extended a warm welcome to Geraldine Ansart, Chief of Mission in Thailand at the International Organization for Migration (IOM), and the delegation from IOM to Thailand, as both parties discussed the international migration of workers.