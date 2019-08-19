Illustrative photo (Photo: VNA)

Bangkok (NNT/VNA) - Ceramic industry operators worldwide will display technology innovations at the ASEAN Ceramics 2019 to develop their potential and enhance competitiveness in the international market. Meanwhile the Thai ceramics industry has set a goal to grow by 10 percent in 2019.

The event will be staged by the ceramics industry group, the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI), the Thai Ceramics Association and the Asia Exhibition Services Company Limited. It will be supported by manufacturers in the ceramics industry from 36 countries worldwide. Thai educational institutions will also exhibit their research products, ready for further development.

Mr David Itkin, Managing Director of Asia Exhibition Services Co., Ltd. and an organizer of ASEAN Ceramics 2019, said Thailand is one of the major Asian producers.

ASEAN Ceramics 2019 will be held from August 28-30, 2019, at Impact Muang Thong Thani. It will be attended by ceramics entrepreneurs from over 200 companies worldwide. They will exhibit their technology and various innovations in the ceramics industry. It is expected that there will be more than 5,000 visitors.

The first Asia - Oceana Ceramic Federation meeting will also be held in Thailand. It will feature pavilions by many countries, such as Italy, the United Kingdom, India, Germany, China and Vietnam, Thailand, and Korea which will be attending the event for the first time.

Mr. Wichai Thienchote, a committee member of the ceramics industry group, FTI, disclosed that the ceramics industry’s manufacturing, sales and exports in 2019 are expected to increase due to domestic demand that has started to grow since the expansion of the construction sector and the real estate sector. Overall, the growth will be at least 5 to 10 percent, worth more than 36 billion THB.-NNT/VNA