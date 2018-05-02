Illustrative photo (Photo: asiatoday.com)

The Thai Ministry of Justice is hosting Thailand and Asia’s first ever International Congress of the International Union of Judicial Officers, which aims to build confidence in the handling of civil trials and to validate the region’s economic and social status.The International Congress of the International Union of Judicial Officers has been held every three years for the past 22 years and has circulated through countries of Europe, the Americas and Africa. Its 23rd incarnation is the first ever in Asia and is being held in Thailand.Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Justice Prajin Junthong chaired the opening of the congress, which is being attended by 400 judicial officers from over 50 countries, representatives of the ASEAN nations, executives of international organisations, academics and judicial administrators.The event is important to judicial officers both in the public and private sectors and offers them a forum for the exchange of views and experiences on issues such as globalisation and digitisation and their impacts on the efficient and fair implementation of the judicial process, which is the key to ensuring justice, lessening inequality, and strengthening investor confidence and national stability.-VNA