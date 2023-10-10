More than 800 Thai policemen, including members of the "Hanuman" special weapons and tactics unit, have been deployed in Nonthaburi to crackdown illegal firearms. (Photo: thethaiger.com)

Bangkok (VNA) – Thailand's police on October 9 launched an operation to deal with dealers and smugglers who sell or carry illegal firearms as well as modified guns in 47 provinces across the country.

More than 800 policemen, including members of the "Hanuman" special weapons and tactics unit, have been deployed at the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) in Nonthaburi.

The move came following an incident on October 3 when a young gunman opened fire inside the luxury Siam Paragon shopping mall in Bangkok, causing two deaths and injuring at least five people. It was later revealed that the gunman was only 14 years old.

CIB commissioner Pol Lt-General Jirabhop Bhuridej has instructed the police to arrest dealers and smugglers involved with illegal firearms, saying that gun crimes were becoming more frequent.

Most illegal firearms are being traded via online channels, thus the need for speed in dealing with this issue as soon as possible, he said./.