In response to the 20-year national strategy on sustainability, the National Science Museum (NSM) of Thailand has launched a “Journey into the Future” exhibition to demonstrate what a future city looks like.President of the NSM Rawin Rawiwong said that the exhibition uses technology to simulate a future city. The event features various aspects of human life such as a sustainable environment, space engineering and technology, development in public health, and the impact of energy sources. The event encourages visitors to envision future cities to raise awareness of their own actions, the consequences, and the impact on Earth.The “Journey into the Future” exhibition is being held at the Information Technology Museum in Pathum Thani province from November 1 to 15. Admission fees are 100 baht for adults and 50 baht for children. - NNT/VNA