Foreign tourists visit Phuket Island, Thailand. (Photo: VNA)

Bangkok (VNA) – A survey by BBC News shows that Thailand is the most popular destination in Southeast Asia for tourists from North America and Europe when they plan a trip.

The survey was conducted in July 2022 with members of BBC Global Minds - an online community, a proprietary panel of international news consumers from around the world, with approximately 19,000 profiled panel members.

Survey results show that 57.4% of surveyed people who are planning a trip to Southeast Asia say that they will choose Thailand.

Visitors to the region are usually experienced world travellers, looking for new and different experiences and they will plan to stay for one to two weeks, preferring self-planned trips to package deals.

John Williams, Vice President of Advertising Sales, BBC News, says: “Travel has been in a state of flux since the pandemic and we are seeing a wonderful comeback throughout Southeast Asia currently for travellers and the travel industry as a whole. It is fantastic to see that travellers from across the world are planning on coming to Southeast Asia.”

He added that it is really important to understand why their travel decisions are being made.

The survey also showed that nearly four in every five Europeans who plan to visit Southeast Asia said they plan to make the trip within the next six months./.