Thailand: New Year countdown planned to boost tourism revenue
Bangkok (VNA) – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is planning to host New Year’s Eve events in emerging destinations, aiming to generate 23.8 billion baht (786.7 million USD) in tourism income during the holiday season.
In addition to New Year celebrations in major localities including Bangkok, Phuket, Udon Thani and Khon Kaen, the six second-tier provinces planning to host events are Sukhothai, Phatthalung, Lop Buri, Kalasin, Sa Kaeo and Ratchaburi.
The events will help disperse the flow of tourists and contribute more tourism income during the festive season.
The TAT estimates that 225,000 people will attend the celebrations and generate 500 million baht, according to Governor Yuthasak Supasorn.
Thai people are expected to go on 3.16 million domestic trips and contribute 11.8 billion baht during the five-day holiday from December 28 to January 1.
International tourists celebrating New Year in Thailand are forecast to number 690,000 and generate 12 billion baht, up 4 percent from last year.
Yuthasak is encouraging Thais to travel domestically during the year-end holiday to help tourism revenue hit the TAT's goals of 167 million trips and 1.1 trillion baht in revenue, up 1 percent and 3 percent from last year./.
