World Thailand declares drought in 11 provinces Thailand’s Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) said the country is facing drought after emergency measures were ordered in 54 districts of 11 provinces.

World WB helps Philippines enhance financial resilience to natural disasters The World Bank (WB) has approved a 400 million USD loan to help the Philippines increase its competitive capacity, enhance fiscal sustainability and strengthening financial resilience to natural disasters and climate change.

World MRC, partner sign deal for sustainable development The Mekong River Commission (MRC) Secretariat and the Lancang-Mekong Water Resources Cooperation Centre (LMC Water Centre) has inked an agreement to enhance efficiency of key cooperation fields between the two bodies.

World Malaysia approves budget estimates for 2020 The Dewan Negara – the upper house of the Malaysian Parliament – has approved the Supply Bill (Budget) 2020, which has allocated 297 billion RM for the year’s expenditure.