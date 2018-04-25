News screen showing a file footage of DPRK leader Kim Jong-un (Photo: AFP)

Bangkok (VNA) – Thai Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai said on April 24 that his country volunteers to host the summit between US President Donald Trump and Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) leader Kim Jong-un.



"Thailand is ready to facilitate and host the talks," the minister told reporters, stressing that the kingdom has not been contacted about the possibility.



At present, the US embassy in Bangkok declined to comment.



Earlier last week, President Trump said five locations were under consideration for a summit between the two countries’ leaders.



Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Prawit Wongsuwon is currently in the US, where he has met Defence Secretary James Mattis and senior Homeland Security officials, according to the Thai defence ministry.



Thailand is a historic US ally and also one of the few countries in Asia setting up embassy in the DPRK.-VNA