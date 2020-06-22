World Cambodia: Falling water levels affecting fish population The Fisheries Administration of Cambodia has voiced concern over declining fish population caused by the decrease in water levels at lakes and rivers in the country, according to local media.

World Myanmar to restart domestic tourism in Q3 Myanmar plans to restart its domestic tourism in the third quarter of 2020, as a first phase of the country’s tourism recovery under the COVID-19 Tourism Relief Plan.

World Russian Academy of Sciences holds webinar on East Sea The Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS) held a webinar on conflicts in the East Sea and current challenges and threats on June 20, attracting around 30 leading experts and scholars in Asian-Pacific-related issues in Russia.

World Cambodia marks 43rd anniversary of search for national salvation from Polpot regime The Cambodian Ministry of Defence on June 19 and 20 held a series of activities to mark the 43rd anniversary of the start of the search for the way to overthrow the Polpot genocidal regime (June 20).