Thailand records no new COVID-19 community infections for 28 days
Thailand reported three new coronavirus cases, all imported, marking 28 days without local transmissions, spokesman for the Thai government's Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration Taweesin Wisanuyothin said on June 22.
People wear face masks in a Thai street on May 19. (Photo: AFP/VNA)
According to the official, Thailand hopes to ease some related restrictions on foreigners entering the country, including business executives, skilled workers and foreigners who live in Thailand.
The three groups will be able to return to Thailand and stay in 14-day state quarantine, he said, adding that medical tourists will also be allowed back for treatment in hospital.
Short-term business travellers and tourists from China, Japan and the Republic of Korea might be allowed to return without having to spend 14 days in quarantine, he said.
The proposed easing of restrictions will be submitted to the government's coronavirus task force on June 26.
Thailand, which has banned international commercial flights until the end of June, has to date recorded 3,151 COVID-19 cases and 58 deaths./.