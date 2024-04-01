Thai voters cast ballots in Bangkok (Photo: AFP)

Bangkok (VNA) – The Election Commission (EC) of Thailand reopened its anti-fake news centre on April 1 in preparation for the selection of the Senate, which will commence as soon as the current term expires in May.

The EC's member Thitichet Nuchanart said the centre was first introduced during the general election in 2019, where it successfully identified approximately 100 fake news.

Due to its success in combating fake news during the 2019 general election, Thitichet mentioned that the occurrence of such news during the 2023 general election was reduced.



However, with the country approaching the selection process for 200 members of the Senate, it is anticipated that there will be ill-intentioned groups spreading fake news.



Therefore, the EC has reopened phase II of the fake news centre, which will utilise special computer software to identify fake news from various sources./.