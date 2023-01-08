Tourist s in Bangkok (Photo: VNA)

Bangkok (VNA) – The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand has officially informed relevant parties about the change in immigration rules for all foreign over-18 visitors to Thailand, Minister of Transport Saksayam Chidchob said on January 7.



Accordingly, all foreign over-18 visitors must show proof of at least two COVID-19 vaccinations or their recovery from the virus not more than 6 months before entering the country.

Unvaccinated visitors will need a medical report justifying their lack of inoculations. The rules apply until Jan 31.

Additionally, visitors from countries that require COVID-19 tests for arrivals from Thailand must have health insurance during their stay.

Airlines are required to screen visitors’ eligibility to enter Thailand under the reimposed rules. People suspected of displaying symptoms of COVID-19 will be advised to get tested on arrival.

The reintroduction of entry requirements aimed at stemming the spread of COVID-19 came at a time when China reopened the country to the world and scrapped quarantine for arrivals from Jan 8.

Thailand expects 60,000 Chinese visitors this month. The figure may reach 300,000 in the first quarter of this year./.