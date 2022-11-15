In Pattaya, Thailand (Photo: Xinhua)

Bangkok (VNA) – The Thai Tourism and Sports Ministry is planning to ask the cabinet this month for a budget of 8.7 billion THB (224 million USD) to support the tourism industry, toward attracting 18-20 million foreign visitors next year.



Speaking on the sidelines of the World Travel Market held in London, Thai Minister of Tourism and Sports Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said of the total budget, 7.2 billion THB would be allocated for the fifth phase of the "Rao Tiew Duay Kan" (We Travel Together) campaign to promote domestic tourism. Another 1.5 billion THB is for the Tourism Authority of Thailand's (TAT) marketing budget, with 1 billion THB for overseas activities and 500 million THB for the domestic market.



The TAT is finalising details of the "New Year Gift" package to be presented to the Cabinet on November 28, he said.



The ministry is also planning to seek the Cabinet’s approval to waive the visa requirements for all European visitors and extend the stay for tourists from countries and territories entitled to visa exemption./.