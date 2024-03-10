Thailand seizes large drug hauls in border province
Thai authorities recently seized a large amount of drug in an area along the Thai-Myanmar border in Pai district of Mae Hong Son province.
Thai soldiers inspect some of the 7 million speed pills and 100kg of crystal methamphetamine seized in a forested area of Pai district March 8. (Photo: Bangkokpost).Bangkok (VNA) – Thai authorities recently seized a large amount of drug in an area along the Thai-Myanmar border in Pai district of Mae Hong Son province.
Following intelligence reports that a durg gang was preparing to smuggle drugs via natural crossing in Pai Song-ngae village for transport to Chiang Mai, local officials, border patrol and local police were dispatched to border areas in Wiang Nua commune of Pai on March 8.
The joint patrol found six fertilizer sacks containing 1.2 million speed pills and two more sacks containing 35 kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine. The drugs were handed over to the Pai police station.
On March 7, troops from the Singhanat military unit of the Naresuan Task Force seized 7 million speed pills and 100 kilogrammes of crystal meth in 37 sacks hidden in a forested area of Wiang Nua.
Mae Hong Son governor Chettha Mokikharat said that he had instructed local officials to increase patrols in all districts of the northern province to crack down on illicit drugs and other illegal goods./.