World Indonesia intensifies crackdown on terrorism before 2024 elections The counter-terrorism squad of Indonesian police (Densus 88) has arrested 45 terror suspects in October to ensure social security before the elections in February 2024.

World Cambodia on track to achieving mine-free goal​ Cambodia is making good progress towards achieving its self-imposed mine-free goal by 2025, the country's Prime Minister, Hun Manet, said on October 30.

World Thailand aims to develop dry port into regional connectivity hub Thailand is developing its northeastern dry port of Nong Khai into a regional connectivity hub and pilot border checkpoint, according to Thai government spokesperson Chai Wacharonke.

World Laos considers raising value-added tax The Lao Ministry of Finance is considering raising the value-added tax (VAT) rate to 10% from 7% in an effort to boost government revenue and support the national economy, local media reported.