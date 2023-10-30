Thailand sets up task force to crack down on crimes
The Department of Provincial Administration (DPA) under the Thai Ministry of Interior has formed a central task force to step up the enforcement of laws against criminal offenders, ranging from drug traffickers to nightclub operators.
A policeman arrests the suspect in the shooting spree at Siam Paragon shopping mall in Bangkok, Thailand, on October 3, 2023. (Photo: News Sky/VNA)Bangkok (VNA) - The Department of Provincial Administration (DPA) under the Thai Ministry of Interior has formed a central task force to step up the enforcement of laws against criminal offenders, ranging from drug traffickers to nightclub operators.
The new nationwide operation will start on November 1 and is part of a core policy introduced by Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul to ensure law and order, said Permanent Secretary of the ministry Suttipong Juljarern.
He told a video conference with provincial governors on October 28 that each province may also set up its own task force to support the central unit.
Core responsibilities of the new task force include inspecting night entertainment businesses to ensure they strictly comply with closing times, enforcing the minimum age for patrons, prohibiting drug use in such establishments, and banning weapons and gambling on-premises, he noted.
Any entertainment businesses operating without proper permits will definitely face a tough crackdown, the official went on.
He added that the task force will also support the ministry’s nationwide suppression of criminal activities by keeping a close watch on those named as influential figures.
Earlier, Minister Anutin had ordered officials to compile a database on influential crooks nationwide. People are also being encouraged to supply the ministry with more information about illegal activities and by submitting information to the ministry’s centres for complaint reception and settlement nationwide, according to Suttipong./.