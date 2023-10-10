Hanoi (VNA) – Thailand on October 9 announced that it had successfully launched the second earth observation satellite, THEOS-2, into orbit from the French Guiana Space Centre.



Thai Minister of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovations Supamas Isarabhakdi said the ground station will conduct a trial run of the satellite system for about three months before it becomes fully operational and starts performing earth observation activities.



She noted that this mission is a great leap for the country's response to various emergency situations using fresh, detailed and accurate information gathered from the remote sensing services.



Equipped with high-resolution imagery, the 425kg satellite will help provide information for agriculture, water management, urban planning, and natural resource management, according to the Thai Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA)./.