World ASEAN Connectivity Forum highlights digital integration efforts The ASEAN-Korea Centre hosted the 11th ASEAN Connectivity Forum on digital connectivity in Seoul on January 9, bringing together crowds of experts and scholars from governments and the private sector of the Republic of Korea (RoK) and ASEAN member nations, as the two sides are implementing the Master Plan on ASEAN Connectivity 2025.

World Laos recommends people keep getting COVID-19 vaccination The Lao health authority has recently recommended people continue to vaccinate against COVID-19, especially those in high-risk groups.

World Thailand set to surpass 2023 rice export target Thailand is poised to exceed its 2023 rice export target of 8.5 million tonnes thanks to a surge in purchases in November, according to the Thai Rice Exporters Association.

World Indonesia improves digital literacy for people More than 24.6 million people in Indonesia participated in the improvement of the digital literacy programme through the National Movement of Digital Literacy (GNLD) from 2017 to the end of 2023, according to the Ministry of Communication and Informatics (KOMIFO).