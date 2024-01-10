Thailand to equip senior citizens with digital knowledge
Bangkok (VNA) – Thailand’s Ministry of Social Development and Human Security is planning to collaborate with partners to enhance digital literacy for senior citizens nationwide, aiming to help them avoid falling into online scams.
Varawut Silpa-archa was quoted in a recent article by the local newspaper Bangkok Post as saying that more than 13 million people or about 20% of the Thai population are over 60 years old. The number of elderly will increase to 30% of the population in the next 20 years. However, digital media literacy amongst the group is still low.
The official cited a recent study by the Mahidol University's Intelligence Centre for Elderly Media Literacy (ICEML) and the Thai Health Promotion Foundation (ThaiHealth), which found that more elderly people fall victim to scammers. Up to 70.53% were deceived into sharing their personal information, and 22.4% decided to buy low-quality products.
The ministry has joined hands with ThaiHealth, Mahidol University and Tammapun Company to introduce a media literacy curriculum for old people. The course will be implemented in 2,456 schools targeting the group, Varawut said.
Benjamaporn Limpisathian, a senior assistant manager from ThaiHealth, said the curriculum will help them use the media safely and push for the establishment of an academic centre on media literacy for the elderly./.
