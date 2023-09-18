World Singapore looks to greener maritime industry Singapore’s first electric cargo vessel is due to start sea trials and launch in the fourth quarter of 2023, according to Yinson Green Technologies (YGT), part of a consortium chosen to help the nation electrify marine craft.

World Thailand, Laos seek to reinforce tourism links Thailand and Laos are seeking to attract more tourists by connecting tourism routes and accelerating the construction of a new friendship bridge.

ASEAN ASEAN, ASEAN+3 Information Ministers to gather in Da Nang The 16th ASEAN Ministers Responsible for Information (AMRI) meeting, the 7th AMRI Plus Three meeting, and related senior officials' meetings are scheduled to take place in the central city of Da Nang from September 20 to 23.

World Thailand to hold first mobile cabinet meeting on northeast economy Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin is now focusing on boosting the economy of Thailand’s northeastern region, with plans to host his first mobile cabinet meeting in Nong Bua Lamphu province in November.