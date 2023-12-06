Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan (R) and Thai Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Wiraka Moodhitaporn (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – The Thai Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City held a ceremony on December 5 to celebrate the 96th National Day of Thailand (December 5, 1927 -2023), which is also the birth anniversary of late King Bhumibol Adulyadej and Thailand's Father's Day.

Speaking at the ceremony, Thai Consul General Wiraka Moodhitaporn said that 2023 marks the 10th anniversary of Thailand – Vietnam Strategic Partnership. The two countries have a close-kit relationship, particularly in trade, investment and people-to-people exchanges. The two countries are currently each other's sixth largest trading partner in the world, the second largest in ASEAN and they have set a bilateral trade turnover target of 25 billion USD within the next two years.

The diplomat affirmed that Thailand pledges to intensify stronger partnerships and strengthen economic ties with all partners, especially in the ASEAN and the Greater Mekong Sub-regions and Vietnam is one of Thailand’s important partners in the region.

She also affirmed that the Thai Consulate General and Thai government agencies in HCM City are always committed to promoting effective partnerships between the two countries in all areas.

Meanwhile, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan said that HCM City has always treasured the relationship with Thailand and hoped to contribute to the strong and intensive development of the enhanced strategic partnership between Vietnam and Thailand by bolstering trade, investment, cultural, technology and people-to-people exchanges, among others.

He congratulated Thailand on its significant achievements over the past nearly 100 years and stressed that Vietnam and Thailand were the first two countries in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) upgraded their relationship to the Strategic Partnership in 2013 and are the only two countries in the region to lift their relations to the Enhanced Strategic Partnership, demonstrating a high level of political commitment as well as close connection in economic benefits between the two countries.

The official said the southern largest economic hub always encourages and welcomes Thai businesses to come and seek development opportunities in the coming time. The city has also hosted several cultural, educational exchanges and volunteer activities between the two countries.

Hoan also expressed his belief that the ties between HCM City and Thailand will continue to prosper sustainably for the friendship and mutual benefits of the two nations' people, thus contributing to the stability and prosperity of the ASEAN region./.