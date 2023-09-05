At the swear-in ceremony (Photo: Reuters)

Bangkok (VNA) – The new Prime Minister of Thailand, Srettha Thavisin, led the 33 members of his Cabinet to take their oaths of office in front of King Maha Vajiralongkorn on September 5.

They took the oath of allegiance before the King during their four-year tenure.

In his televised speech, the PM pledged to address the demands of the people.

Earlier on September 2, the King endorsed the list of ministers chosen by Srettha.

His government consists of an 11-party coalition led by Pheu Thai Party, including major parties in the previous administration of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

The new government plans to convene its first meeting on September 6 and will announce its policies to the Thai Parliament on September 11./.