Society Vietnamese Family Festival 2023 to open in Hanoi The Vietnamese Family Festival 2023 will take place at the Vietnam Exhibition Centre for Culture and Arts in Hanoi from June 23-25, announced the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism on May 25.

Society Communications key to fighting IUU fishing Communications campaigns raising fishermen’s awareness about the Law on Fisheries and the fight against illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing are considered the leading measure in Vietnamese coastal localities’ effort to get the European Commission (EC)'s “yellow card” warning to be removed soon.

Society First OV wins high prize at world’s most prestigious floral competition​ Designer Cao Thi Huyen (Rose Cao), a Serbian overseas Vietnamese, has become the first Vietnamese to win a prize at the Chelsea Flower Show 2023, the world's most prestigious annual flower exhibition hosted by the UK’s Royal Horticultural Society (RHS).

Society Project on organising Vietnam International Defence Expo 2024 promoted The steering committee for developing a project on organising the Vietnam International Defence Expo 2024 (Vietnam Defence 2024) convened a meeting on May 24 in Hanoi, with Deputy Minister of National Defence and committee head Sen. Lieut. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien on the chair.