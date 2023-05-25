Thanh Hoa strictly monitors vessels to fight IUU fishing
Since 2017, the central coastal province of Thanh Hoa has reported no fishing vessel encroaching on foreign waters or conducting illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, thanks to its efforts to closely manage and monitor its fleet.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Thanh Hoa (VNA) – Since 2017, the central coastal province of Thanh Hoa has reported no fishing vessel encroaching on foreign waters or conducting illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, thanks to its efforts to closely manage and monitor its fleet.
According to the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, to date, the province has added data of 2,493 fishing vessels to the national fishery database system Vnfishbase to unify operation, and serve collection, examination and management. It has also installed and operated the vessel monitoring system (VMS) on 1,121 out of 1,144 fishing vessels, equal to 98%.
Determining that the fight against IUU fishing is an important task, the Standing Board of the provincial Party Committee, and the provincial People's Committee have issued many documents directing the prevention and control of IUU fishing, with focus on strictly implementing the European Commission’s recommendations against IUU fishing related to controlling fishing vessels to prevent them from encroaching on foreign waters, and promoting traceability of products from fishing.
The provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development has organised working delegations to coordinate with the People's Committees of coastal localities and border guards to review and verify fishing vessels, especially those that have their registration and fishing licenses expired, and are yet to install the VMS.
In addition, relevant forces in coastal localities such as Hau Loc, Hoang Hoa and Quang Xuong districts, Sam Son city, and Nghi Son town have stepped up disseminations to remind vessel owners and captains of not encroaching on foreign waters, and staying contacted.
Thanh Hoa province has also strictly punished violations related to IUU fishing. In the first five months of 2023, the province has handled 45 cases of administrative violations in the field of fishing with a total fine of 437 million VND (18,600 USD)./.