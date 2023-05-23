Quang Binh working to remove EC “yellow card” on IUU fishing
The central coastal province of Quang Binh has been actively taking a wide range of measures to prevent illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing within its borders, in a bid to have the European Commission (EC)’s “yellow card” warning against Vietnam’s seafood exports removed.
The Quang Binh Sub-Department of Fisheries, in coordination with its Border Guard forces on sea routes, have regularly held patrols to provide local fishermen with legal knowledge to help them better understand the issues surrounding IUU fishing.
Quang Binh has identified and handled 31 violations since the beginning of the year, issuing fines totalling over 630 million VND.
Despite the difficulties, the province is working hard to remove the EC’s “yellow card”, to promote the fishery sector’s sustainable development and maintain security and order at sea./.