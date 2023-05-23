The Quang Binh Sub-Department of Fisheries, in coordination with its Border Guard forces on sea routes, have regularly held patrols to provide local fishermen with legal knowledge to help them better understand the issues surrounding IUU fishing.

Quang Binh has identified and handled 31 violations since the beginning of the year, issuing fines totalling over 630 million VND.

Despite the difficulties, the province is working hard to remove the EC’s “yellow card”, to promote the fishery sector’s sustainable development and maintain security and order at sea./.

VNA