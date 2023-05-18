Culture - Sports Vietnam drawn in Group C of Paris Olympics second women's football qualifiers The Vietnamese women’s football team will play against Japan, Uzbekistan and India in Group C of the 2024 Paris Olympic second qualification round to be held in October and November this year, according to the draw held by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) on May 18.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese literature a focus at Asian Festival of Children’s Content Vietnam will be the Country of Focus (COF) of the 14th Asian Festival of Children’s Content (AFCC) as this year marks 50 years of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Singapore.

Videos Beauty of Vietnamese women highlighted in French exhibition Photos and items featuring the traditional and modern charm of Vietnamese women in daily life and work have impressed visitors at a recent exhibition in Nantes, France.

Culture - Sports Send-off ceremony for Vietnamese team to ASEAN Para Games 12 A ceremony was held in Ho Chi Minh City on May 17 to send off the Vietnamese team competing in the 12th ASEAN Para Games which is scheduled to take place in Cambodia from June 3-9.