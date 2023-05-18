Thematic display, art space marks late President’s birthday
An exhibition themed ‘Uncle Ho and Hanoi’ and a space of calligraphy art opened at the Hanoi Museum on May 18 as part of activities commemorating the late President Ho Chi Minh’s 133rd birth anniversary (May 19, 1890-2023).
At the opening ceremony, Director of the Hanoi Department of Culture and Sports Do Dinh Hong said during his lifetime of revolutionary activities, the leader spent the longest period in the capital city (from 1945 to 1946 and from 1954 to 1969). His profound thoughts, feelings, and instructions have been a guideline for all work of the local authorities and people, contributing to building the city toward modernity and civilisation.
On display at the exhibition are more than 200 documents and items on the founder of the modern Vietnam with regard to revolutionary milestones taking place in the city in association with the President, his ties with the locals, and how people in the capital have followed his sayings.
The art space, meanwhile, showcases close to 40 calligraphy works combined with President Ho Chi Minh's poems and life maxims.
The event lasts until the end of the year./.