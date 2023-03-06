Politics ☀️ Morning digest March 6 The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Deputy PM meets Philippine Secretary of Energy in Tokyo Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha received Philippine Secretary of Energy Raphael Perpetuo M. Lotilla on the sidelines of the Asia Zero Emission Community (AZEC) Ministerial Meeting in Tokyo, Japan on March 4.

Politics President Vo Van Thuong receives visiting Cambodian Deputy PM President Vo Van Thuong received Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Samdech Krolahom Sar Kheng, who was on a working visit to Vietnam, in Hanoi on March 4.

Politics Police forces of Vietnam, Cambodia record fruitful crime fight cooperation The Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security and the Cambodian Ministry of Interior reviewed the results of their 2022 cooperation plan and signed a new one for this year at a conference in Hanoi on March 4.