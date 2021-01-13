Business Vietnam eyes productivity to grow 7.5 percent annually by 2030 Vietnam expects annual growth of labour productivity to exceed 7.5 percent by 2030, according to a master plan on enhancing productivity based on science, technology and innovation for the 2021 – 2030 period recently issued by the Prime Minister.

Business Difficult year ahead for leather-footwear sector: experts The COVID-19 pandemic will continue creating trouble for the leather-footwear sector in Europe and the US – its key markets for export, in 2021, the Sai Gon Giai phong newspaper reported, citing experts’ opinions.

Business Brewery merger to go ahead Anheuser-Busch InBev and SAB Beer announced their merger in Vietnam on January 12 following the approval of the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Business Fertiliser companies smell success ahead in 2021 Fertiliser businesses have been predicted to flourish this year thanks to many positive supporting factors.