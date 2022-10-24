Thi Vai LNG project reaches 97% completion
PV GAS leaders check the progress of Thi Vai LNG storage project at the end of May. (Photo: baobariavungtau.com.vn)Ba Ria-Vung Tau (VNA) - The one-million-tonne Thi Vai LNG storage project invested by Petrovietnam Gas Joint Stock Corporation (PV GAS) has reached 97.08% of the progress, with a total safe time of more than 2.73 million hours and no occupational accidents during project implementation.
This information was provided by a PV GAS leader at a recent meeting with Chairman of the Members Council of the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (Petrovietnam) Hoang Quoc Vuong.
PV GAS General Director Hoang Van Quang said that the project components, LNG tank items and regasification have currently completed construction, installation, pre-trial, and reached the mechanical completion milestone and are ready to receive test gas.
PV GAS also actively promotes the arrangement of LNG supply, the process of contract negotiation to sell re-processed LNG.
It is expected that the Thi Vai LNG storage project will be put into operation in the first six months of next year.
The Thi Vai LNG terminal project is invested by PV GAS with a capacity of one million tonnes of LNG per year through the warehouse in phase 1.
Phase 2 has a capacity of three million tonnes of LNG per year and is expected to be completed next year.
The project located in Cai Mep Industrial Park in Tan Phuoc ward, Phu My township, southern Ba Ria-Vung Tau province, is a large and key project of the Vietnamese oil and gas industry by the joint venture of Samsung C&T Corp, and PTSC.
The Thi Vai LNG terminal is capable of receiving LNG carriers with a tonnage of up to 85,000 tonnes, with the main items of phase 1 including LNG storage tanks with a capacity of 180,000m3 and the latest versions of technological equipment.
Total investment in phase 1 is about 285 million USD. After completion this year, it will supplement the supply of about 1.4 billion m3 of gas for consumers including Nhon Trach 3 & 4 power plants, industrial customers and partially compensate for the shortage of gas in the country after this year./.