Business Dong Nai enterprises seek new markets amid uncertain global economy Although the world economy has not fully recovered from the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, export turnover of southern Dong Nai province hit 19.3 billion USD in the first nine months of this year, surging 20.17% over the same period last year, according to data of the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Business Ministry seeks to extend allowing Vietnamese people to gamble at Phu Quoc casino As a three-year pilot programme allowing Vietnamese people to gamble at a casino on Phu Quoc Island in the southern province of Kien Giang is set to finish by the end of this year, the Ministry of Finance has asked for a two-year extension due to the COVID-19 pandemic badly affecting the casino business over the last two years.

Business Vietnam to experience import-export difficulties by end of year: MoIT Vietnam's import and export activities will face many difficulties and challenges in the last months of this year and into the next, according to Nguyen Cam Trang, Deputy Director of the Agency of Foreign Trade under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).

Business Reference exchange rate up 2 VND at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,700 VND/USD on October 24, up 2 VND from the last working day of the previous week (October 21).