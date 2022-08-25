World Singapore releases July inflation figures Singapore recorded a year-on-year increase of 4.8% in July core inflation, compared to the 4.4% rate in June, according to the country’s Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI).

World Philippines allocates 11% of 2023 national budget to repay debts The Philippines will use over 11% of the proposed national budget for 2023 to repay its debts, the Department of Finance said on August 25.

World Philippines reports three deaths from tropical storm Ma-On Tropical storm Ma-On caused at least three deaths and four injuries in the Philippines, the country's disaster agency reported on August 25.

World Singapore, Brunei enhance collaboration in energy, green economy Singapore and Brunei have pledged to deepen cooperation in the fields of energy, green economy, and food and medical supply resilience, according to Singapore’s Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI).