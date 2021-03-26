Third working day of 14th National Assembly’s 11th session
The 14th National Assembly continued the third working day of its 11th session on March 26.
Legislators attended a plenary session in the morning under the chair of NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan to discuss a draft working report of the 14th National Assembly, along with working reports of the NA Standing Committee, the Council for Ethnic Affairs and committees of the legislature.
The session was broadcast live by Radio The Voice of Vietnam, Vietnam Television and the NA’s television channel.
Deputies spoke highly of the innovation of the 14th National Assembly, especially the success in lawmaking, supervision and decision-making on important issues of the country.
They also focused their discussions on specific issues such as law-making, collection of comments on law projects, measures to improve the quality of the National Assembly's verification work, policy issuance, and supervision of law enforcement, and the application of information technology in the NA’s operations.
Deputies agreed that the 14th NA is a successful tenure, excellently completing its tasks with outstanding achievements and imprints across fields.
Agencies of the NA have made efforts to unite, reform, actively coordinate closely with the Government and relevant agencies to fulfill their assigned tasks.
NA deputies have always shown their ability and high responsibility before voters and people, as well as promoting their knowledge to contribute to the NA’s success.
NA Chairwoman Ngan demanded relevant agencies to seriously collect opinions of NA deputies, thus completing the reports and fully reflect those in the NA’s Resolution on the 14th legislature's operations.
As scheduled, the NA will discuss working reports of the State President and the Government in the 2016-2021 tenure on March 29./.