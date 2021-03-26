Politics Appointment decision presented to Honorary Consul General in RoK Vietnamese Ambassador to the Republic of Korea (RoK) Nguyen Vu Tung on March 25 visited the Vietnamese Honorary Consulate General in the Busan-Keangnam region and presented Honorary Consul General Park Soo-kwan a decision concerning his appointment to the post.

Politics Five decades of Vietnam – Chile diplomatic relations marked Chile’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs in collaboration with the Vietnamese Embassy held an event on March 25 to celebrate 50 years of the two nations’ diplomatic relations (March 25, 1971-2021).

Politics NA well performs parliamentary diplomacy: NA Vice Chairwoman The National Assembly has well performed parliamentary diplomacy, thus contributing to consolidating and developing Vietnam’s relations with its traditional friends, neighbours, and strategic and comprehensive partners such as Laos, Cuba, Cambodia, China, Russia, the US, India, Japan, the Republic of Korea and other Southeast Asian nations.

Politics NA deputies mull over working reports on March 26 Legislators gather at a plenary session on March 26 to scrutinise a draft working report of the 14th National Assembly, along with working reports of the Standing Committee, the Council for Ethnic Affairs and committees of the legislature.