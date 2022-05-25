Politics Vietnam pledges to create optimal conditions for Japanese investors: Deputy PM Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh had meetings with the Governors of Kanagawa Prefecture and Gunma Prefecture, Yuji Kuroiwa and Ichita Yamamoto, respectively on May 25 as part of his ongoing trip to Japan.

Politics Deputies debate revision of Law on Medical Examination and Treatment Legislators debated a report on the draft Law on Medical Examination and Treatment on May 25 during the ongoing third session of the 15th National Assembly (NA).

Politics Vietnam contributes to building foundation for Asia’s future: ambassador Vietnam’s attendance at the 27th International Conference on the Future of Asia (FOA) demonstrates the country as a reliable partner and an active, responsible member of the international community.