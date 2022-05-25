Third working day of 15th National Assembly's third session
The third session of the 15th National Assembly (NA) entered the third sitting day on March 25 under the chair of NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.
In the morning, deputies discussed in groups the supplementary assessment of the implementation of the socio-economic development plans and the state budget in 2021 and in the first months of 2022, the 2020 State budget balance, and the practice of thrift and wastefulness prevention in 2021.
The implementation of the 14th NA’s Resolution 42/2017/QH14, dated June 21, 2017, on piloting the settlement of bad debts of credit institutions and the extension of the time limit for application of all provisions of this resolution were also tabled.
In the afternoon, the National Assembly gave their opinions to a report delivered by Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long on the draft Law on Medical Examination and Treatment (amended), and a verification report on this draft law delivered by Chairwoman of the NA Committee for Social Affairs Nguyen Thuy Anh.
The making of the draft law aims to address shortcomings and limitations of the 2009 Law on Medical Examination and Treatment and solve new arising problems to develop and improve the quality of health services. The draft law includes 10 chapters and 102 articles, one more chapter than the existing one.
Chairman of the NA Committee for Culture and Education Nguyen Dac Vinh delivered a report explaining, acquiring and adjusting the draft Law on Cinematography (amended) in the afternoon sitting.
Nineteen deputies gave their ideas on the bill. Most of them agreed with the report and held that it fully shows the Party and State’s policies on developing the national cinematography sector.
On May 26, the legislators are scheduled to listen to a report on the draft Law on Inspection (revised), and another on the draft Law on Mobile Police in the mornig.
In the afternoon, they will discuss in groups on the draft Inspection Law (revised), and draft Law on Medical Examination and Treatment (revised)./.