Thousands run in HCM City in response to Earth Hour
The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) of Ho Chi Minh City and the HCM City Power Cooperation (EVNHCMC) on March 26 hosted a run to mark the 91st anniversary of the HCYU and respond to Earth Hour and Olympic Day Run 2022.
Thousands run in HCM City in response to Earth Hour. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) of Ho Chi Minh City and the HCM City Power Cooperation (EVNHCMC) on March 26 hosted a run to mark the 91st anniversary of the HCYU and respond to Earth Hour and Olympic Day Run 2022.
The event is intended to encourage young people to improve their physical health and raise public awareness of limiting the use of vehicles that produce emissions, causing environmental pollution.
Up to 1,500 people participated in the 3,500m run from the headquarters of the city's HCYU to the Youth Cultural House.
The organisers handed over one first prize, one second prize, one third prize and five consolation prizes to each of the men's and women's groups.
Started in 2007 by WWF and partners as a symbolic lights-out event in Sydney to raise awareness of climate change, Earth Hour is now one of the world's largest grassroots movements for the environment. Held every year on the last Saturday of March, Earth Hour engages supporters in more than 190 countries and territories, all taking action to ensure a brighter future for people and the planet.
Earth Hour has also gone far beyond the symbolic action of switching off - it has become a catalyst for positive environmental impact, driving major legislative changes by harnessing the power of the people and collective action.
Earth Hour is open-source and we welcome everyone, anyone, to take part and help amplify our mission and impact.
On March 26 this year, from 8:30 pm to 9:30 pm local time, everyone should switch off lights in response to Earth Hour 2022 themed "Creating the future - Now or never”./.