Three candidates in the Singapore Presidential Election - Ng Kok Song (first, left), Tharman Shanmugaratnam (centre), and Tan Kin Lian speak to reporters on August 22. (Photo: channelnewsasia.com)

Singapore (VNA) – Singapore’s Elections Department (ELD) on August 22 confirmed three candidates are eligible to run for president in 2023, meaning that Singaporeans will go to the polls on September 1 to vote for the nation's ninth President.

The candidates include former Deputy Prime Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, 66 years old; Ng Kok Song, 75, former chief investment officer at GIC - one of the world's biggest sovereign wealth funds, which manages Singapore's foreign reserves; and Tan Kin Lian, 75, former chief executive of local insurance giant NTUC Income.

All three candidates were present at the headquarters of the People's Association (PA) to submit their nomination papers on August 22 morning.

After that, the presidential candidates can launch their election campaigns from August 22 -30.

More than 2.7 million Singaporean voters will go to the polls on September 1 to elect the new 9th President of Singapore as President Halimah Yacob will end her term on September 13./.

