A baby Irrawaddy dolphin swimming in central Myanmar's Ayeyarwady River. (Photo: www.gnlm.com.mm)

Hanoi (VNA) - Three Irrawaddy dolphin calves have been found recently in central Myanmar's Ayeyarwady River, reported the Global New Light of Myanmar.

They were seen by two fishermen who were fishing in the Ayeyarwady River between Mandalay city and Kyaukmyaung town on December 21, it said.

One of the dolphins is about 45cm in length and two others are about 91cm long.

The annual birth rate of dolphins in Myanmar ranges from three to 10, according to U Han Win, an official from the country's Department of Fisheries.

The area between Mandalay and Kyaukmyaung, where the dolphin calves were spotted, is one of the two primary dolphin conservation areas in Myanmar, he noted.



In Myanmar, Irrawaddy dolphins are found not only in the Ayeyarwady River but also in coastal areas such as Bogale, Rakhine and Tanintharyi, the official said, adding that it is estimated that there is an Irrawaddy dolphin population of about 300-400 in Myanmar.

The Irrawaddy dolphins have been listed as critically endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List of Threatened Species since 2004./.