At the workshop. (Photo: VNA)

In the last where the global economy will see positive changes, and Vietnam will take drastic actions in reform and management, the GDP is hoped to grow 6.46%, export will drop only 2.17%, the CPI will go up 4.39%, and the trade surplus will stand at 6.8 billion USD.According to the institute’s report, the first six months have given Vietnam an idea of socio-economic requirements for the second half as well as the coming years.Head of the CIEM's General Research Department Nguyen Anh Duong called difficulties in the first two quarters “positive pressure” for the Government, ministries, agencies and localities to take more drastic actions in management and reform in the time ahead.CIEM Director Tran Thi Hong Minh said since the beginning of this year, the Government has paid attention to perfecting institutions and policies, tapping investment resources for the national economy, and improving the business environment.