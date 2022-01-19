Three scenarios to help digital economy make breakthrough by 2025
Vietnam sets a goal of making the digital economy account for 20 percent of the country’s GDP by 2025. (Source: cafef.vn)Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - The goal for the digital economy to account for 20 percent of GDP by 2025 is very challenging.
However, Nguyen Trong Duong, Deputy Director of the Department of Enterprise Management under the Ministry of Information and Communications, believed that with a breakthrough scenario, the Vietnamese digital economy could account for 26.2 percent of GDP in 2025.
Under the normal development scenario, the Vietnamese digital economy will only reach 10.5 percent of GDP by 2025.
To achieve this goal, it was necessary to maintain the average annual growth of the digital economy at about 20 percent, three times higher than the expected GDP growth at 6.5-7 percent per year, he said.
Based on the analysis and assessment of digital economy development, three development scenarios could be proposed for the Vietnamese digital economy by 2025, said Duong.
In the normal scenario, with only average efforts for digital transformation and digital economy development, the digital economy will account for about 10.4 percent of GDP by 2025, of which ICT, telecommunications and the internet economy account for about 7.9 percent of GDP.
In the quicker scenario in which digital transformation and development of the digital economy are strongly promoted, the digital economy will account for about 19.9 percent of GDP by 2025, of which ICT, telecommunications and the internet economy account for about 13.1 percent.
In the breakthrough scenario, digital transformation and digital economy development are strongly deployed, accompanied by measures to ensure a market balance between Vietnamese digital enterprises and foreign counterparts. At the same time, with policies to support Vietnamese technology start-ups, the digital economy will account for about 26.2 percent of GDP by 2025, of which ICT, telecommunications and the internet economy account for about 16 percent.
Duong said that first, it was necessary to quickly develop and promulgate national strategies and programmes on developing the digital economy and digital society.
Second, it was necessary to urgently review, amend and supplement legal regulations to improve the legal framework, mechanisms and policies for the development of the digital economy and digital society.
Third, it is necessary to accelerate the implementation of the national digital transformation programme, especially solutions for skills training and digital human resources development; digital transformation; and the domestic digital market./.