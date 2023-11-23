Thua Thien – Hue, RoK bolster exchange of culture, art
The Hue Monument Conservation Centre and the National Gugak Centre of the Republic of Korea (RoK) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the central province of Thua Thien – Hue on November 22 to boost cooperation in cultural exchange.
Under the document, the two sides will share experience and exchange the research of document-musical instruments, arrange training courses, and promote activities on intensive research and performing art. Particularly, they will work together to organise the Asian imperial art festival in the RoK in 2026.
Stellar art performances delivered following the signing ceremony (Photo: VNA)The signing of the MoU also aims at preserving and developing Asian imperial music and dances.
A painting exhibition was held on the occasion, featuring Vietnamese and Korean art works created on traditional paper and silk. The event, held by the centre in collaboration with the Vietnam Cultural Heritage Association, the Korean Cultural Resources Institute, and the Korean Fine Arts Association, drew the participation of 38 Vietnamese and 32 Korean artists./.