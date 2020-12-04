Thua Thien – Hue takes COVID-19 prevention measures in “new normal”
Chairman of the People’s Committee of the central province of Thua Thien – Hue Phan Ngoc Tho on December 4 asked for strict implementation of COVID-19 prevention and control measures in the locality during the new situation.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Thua Thien – Hue (VNA) – Chairman of the People’s Committee of the central province of Thua Thien – Hue Phan Ngoc Tho on December 4 asked for strict implementation of COVID-19 prevention and control measures in the locality during the new situation.
Under an urgent dispatch issued by the local authorities on the same day, agencies, localities, organisations and enterprises operating in the locality were ordered to implement the measures, particularly wearing face masks and not gathering in public places.
The dispatch also underlined the need to enhance inspection and supervision at hospitals, medical stations, and accommodation establishments serving tourism, as well as ensure the readiness of the local medical system for emergencies.
Education institutions in Thua Thien-Hue were required to strictly implement the criteria for assessing the safety of the schools.
Local people must strictly follow the regulation on mask wearing in public areas if they do not want to be punished, the dispatch said.
According to Tho, the local authorities have worked well to keep the disease under control, contributing to protecting the health of local residents and maintaining the locality’s socio-economic development./.