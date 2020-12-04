Society HCM City conference discusses implementation of global compact for migration A conference on implementing the global compact for safe, orderly, and regular migration (GCM) was held in Ho Chi Minh City on December 4, after the first one on the theme took place successfully in Hanoi earlier this week.

Society Second national congress of Vietnamese ethnic minority groups opens The second national congress of Vietnamese ethnic minority groups opened in Hanoi on December 4, with the participation of nearly 1,600 delegates.

Society Vietnam to work to ensure food security The Prime Minister recently signed Decision No.1975/QD-TTg issuing an action plan to realise the Politburo’s Conclusion No.81-KL/TW dated July 29 on ensuring national food security till 2030.

Society Canadian shares unforgettable experience in Vietnam since onset of COVID-19 Canadian-based CBC News has recently published a story about Sabrina Pinksen, a woman from the small town of Wild Cove, Newfoundland and Labrador (NL), Canada, who finds her experience living in Vietnam on the outset of COVID-19 unforgettable.