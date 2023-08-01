Thua Thien-Hue – Seoul direct air route launched
At the welcome ceremony for the flight. (Photo: VNA)Thua Thien-Hue (VNA) – The first direct flight between Vietnam’s central province of Thua Thien-Hue and Seoul city of the Republic of Korea (RoK) was launched on August 1.
A welcome ceremony for the flight, operated by budget carrier Vietjet Air from Incheon International Airport in Seoul to Phu Bai International Airport in Thua Thien-Hue with 151 passengers aboard, was held on the day.
The Korean passengers will spend four days and three nights in Hue imperial citadel, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, to learn about Vietnamese cultural heritage, explore local cuisine and visit landscapes there.
The first direct flight is expected to contribute to popularising Vietnamese tourism in the RoK market, and lead to the launch of more charter flights from the East Asian nation to Thua Thien-Hue, while maintaining the RoK’s position as a leading source of holidaymakers for the province, said Director of the provincial Department of Tourism Nguyen Van Phuc.
He added that the event will also help attract more international tourist to Thua Thien-Hue, thus spurring local tourism development.
On early August 1, a charter flight departed from the Phu Bai airport to the RoK, carrying 228 passengers, including a working delegation led by Permanent Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Binh, who come to promote Thua Thien-Hue’s tourism in the country./.