Festival 37 international delegations to join 8th Buon Ma Thuot coffee festival A total of 37 international delegations grouping 229 people have confirmed their attendance at the 8th Buon Ma Thuot coffee festival slated for March 10 – 14 in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak, said the provincial Department of Foreign Affairs.

Destinations Belgian media introduces Vietnam’s Quang Phu Cau incense-making village The Belgian Radio-Television of the French Community (RTBF) on March 1 broadcast a report on Quang Phu Cau incense-making village near the Vietnamese capital city of Hanoi, which is a favourite destination of Vietnamese people.

Travel Khanh Hoa welcomes foreign cruise ship A Marshall Islands-flagged cruise ship carrying 637 foreign passengers on March 1 arrived in the resort Nha Trang city in the south-central province of Khanh Hoa.