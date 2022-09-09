Society Vietnamese studies expert Lokshin passes away Grigory Mikhailovich Lokshin, a well-known Russian expert in Vietnamese studies, passed away on September 7 following a long period illness, He was 84.

Society Improving agricultural living standards central to new resolution A new resolution on agriculture, farmers and rural areas will enhance the development to improve the living standards of farming households, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan said at an online conference introducing Resolution No. 19-NQ/TW.

Society Programme helps boost Cambodia – Vietnam tourism cooperation The Cambodian Ministry of Tourism hosted a programme themed “Cambodia Night” in the framework of the 16th Ho Chi Minh City International Tourism Expo (ITE HCMC 2022) on September 8 to promote its tourism connection with Vietnam.

Society Vice President joins ethnic minority students at mid-autumn festival Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan joined students of an ethnic minority boarding school in the northern mountainous province of Yen Bai at a mid-autumn festival on September 8 night.