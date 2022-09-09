Thuan An projected to become Thua Thien-Hue’s major urban area
At the symposium (Photo: VNA)Thua Thien-Hue (VNA) – Thuan An ward in Phu Vang district is set to become a major urban area in the east of Thua Thien-Hue province, home to the UNESCO-recognised imperial citadel of Hue, heard a recent symposium held in the central locality.
Speaking at the September 8 function on the Thuan An estuary in the ward, Secretary of the Hue city Party Committee Phan Thien Dinh said the province is building routes from Hue to Thuan An, a bridge spanning over the estuary and coastal roads.
The province has also upgraded infrastructure for marine services, called for investments in big hotel projects, and boosted the development of Thuan An Port, the official continued.
Participants at the event highlighted the significance of the estuary to local economy, and opined on the strategy on preserving and promoting cultural values in Thuan An.
Associate Prof. Do Bang, Vice President of the Vietnam Association of Historical Sciences, said under the Nguyen dynasty (1802-1945), Thuan An had a dense defence network formed by Tran Hai citadel and Hoa Duan fortress connected with dams.
The system was consolidated after French colonialists began to invade Thua Thien-Hue’s neighbouring Da Nang city, he said.
Participants suggested local authorities develop new and attractive tourism products./.