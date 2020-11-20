Thung Nham Bird Park – a site for bird lovers
The Thung Nham ecotourism zone is part of the Trang An Landscape Complex, a UNESCO World Heritage site located in Ninh Hai commune in Hoa Lu district, about 12 km from the centre of Ninh Bình town (Photo: VNA)
Thung Nham Birds Park houses more than 40 species of birds, some of them named in the Red List of Threatened Species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources. (Photo: VNA)
The beauty of birds at Thung Nham Bird Park (Photo: VNA)
The sky is covered by white storks (Photo: VNA)
Visitors will have a chance to discover the nature and watch rare flamingoes and white storks flying (Photo: VNA)
The most wonderful time when visiting the park is when flocks of birds appear at dawn and dusk (Photo: VNA)
Thung Nham has a rich ecosystem, including more than 100 flora and 150 fauna species. (Photo: VNA)
The most suitable time to visit Thung Nham is in summer and spring, when the birds are busy building nests and breeding (Photo: VNA)
Rare flamingoes and flocks of white storks fly in the sky, creating a peaceful scenery (Photo: VNA)
