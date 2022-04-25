Culture - Sports SEA Games 31: Vietnam’s Sepak takraw athletes eager to compete After more than a year of training, 24 Vietnamese Sepak takraw athletes are ready for their matches at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) to be held next month, eyeing at least one gold medal in the female’s category.

Culture - Sports SEA Games 31 medal sets made public The Organising Committee of SEA Games 31 said the designs of medals to be awarded during the SEA Games 31 have been completed, and the manufacture of the medals has begun.

Culture - Sports Quan Ngua Sports Complex ready for SEA Games 31 The Quan Ngua Sports Complex in Hanoi’s Ba Dinh district is now ready for gymnastics, artistic gymnastics, and aerobic competitions at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) which will kick off in May, the Organising Committee of the sport tournament reported.

Videos Unique Bat Trang Pottery Museum In the heart of the Bat Trang ancient pottery village in Gia Lam district, Hanoi, the Bat Trang Pottery Museum is not only a place to preserve the village’s cultural values but also a destination for visitors far and wide.